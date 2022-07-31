HUNT: Let's get our butts on the ride

My husband and I both have a fear of Ferris wheels. There is something about being suspended in mid-air, with our legs dangling from a bucket as it swings and rotates that is not our idea of fun.

Recently, while visiting Atlanta, we planned a day of site seeing. We walked from our hotel to Centennial Olympic Park to visit the attractions in that area. With a little time before our first tour, we stumbled upon something that was hard to miss. The SkyView Atlanta Ferris Wheel. This isn’t the average carnival Ferris wheel. This is 20 stories high; an impressive sight to see.

We read the sign about how it rotates 4 times, the buckets are actually enclosed air-conditioned gondolas and the ride takes about 15 minutes. None of this lessened our fear of Ferris wheels… and this was a big one. There wasn’t a line and we had some time, so we decided if we were going to do it we better get our butts on the ride.

Without hesitation, we bought our tickets, jumped in and heard the door lock. Suddenly we gave each other the what-have-we-done look! I’m not sure about my husband, but for the first rotation my eyes were closed, my breath was held and fear took over.

Reaching the top of the second rotation I opened my eyes. The view was incredible! It felt like we could see the entire city. By the third rotation we were both smiling. After the fourth we were glad to put our feet back on the ground, yet happy for the experience.

Isn't life so often like this? We stand by silently wishing we could jump on the ride, yet we hesitate and hush our enthusiasm. Our fear takes over and we play it safe by just watching instead of participating. The time isn't right, what if we would get hurt or fall off and of course we will do it another time.

Life isn't always a smooth ride. It can go round and round with monotonous predictability, then suddenly everywhere we turn we are hit, jerked and slammed like bumper cars jolting back and forth. It can be dangerous to ride life’s roller coaster up and down through the peaks and valleys.

On the ride of life, it is inside the bumps and jerks that we learn our biggest lessons. Without the valleys of fear and desperation we can’t appreciate the peaks of being on top where the view is incredible. If we stand on the sidelines we may never know what we missed.

If we had thought about our fear we wouldn’t have gotten on that Ferris wheel. We would have missed the experience. The second chance may have never come.

Now, Let's get our butts on the RIDE!

Pennie's Life Lesson: Don’t stand on the sidelines of life – jump in and enjoy the ride!

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com