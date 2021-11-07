HUNT: Let's take time to cupcake it

We don’t take time to celebrate. I know, you are thinking – What? We celebrate all the time!

Yes, we break out the ice cream and cupcakes to celebrate birthdays and holidays, but we need to “cupcake” the little things in life.

Do you take time to notice the things you are grateful for? Do you celebrate them?

Every second of every day we are surrounded by things to celebrate. Some are obvious. A promotion at work or the birth of a baby are the green fields for the dance of celebration, but let’s dig deeper.

I don’t think there has been a morning of my life that the sun didn’t rise bringing with it a glorious splash of love and light. That is cupcake-worthy!

The first smell of spring, the flower squeezing between two rocks to find the sun, or the smile on the face of an elderly woman as she watches a toddler walk – cupcakeable!

The smell of coffee in the morning, the kiss on the cheek from someone you love, the note from a friend that says they are thinking of you, the tail-wagging greeting from your dog and sliding into bed on clean sheet day – yep, cupcake with sprinkles!

Watch for these moments and even sweeter, try to turn frustrating moments into a cupcake moment. It may be a red light that stops you when you are late for an appointment, but what can you celebrate as you take a breath? It may be that the pause that forces you to calm down to take a breath is worth a celebration in itself.

A spring storm may require you to add snow shoveling to your already busy day, but those white snowflakes are crystals of beauty and the moisture will guarantee the green burst of spring in your yard.

Do you see how you can turn frustrations into celebrations?

Now, I’m not suggesting you start baking cupcakes on a daily basis. None of us have time for that and our waistline wouldn’t thank us for it. But imagine a cupcake celebration in your head when these wonderful life moments occur.

Who doesn’t like a party? You can create one just by paying attention to these delightful moments. The mental confetti will spill, the balloons will bounce, the champagne glasses will clink with a “cheers it” as you begin to cupcake the small things in life.

Begin now! Start taking time to celebrate freely.

The month of gratitude has begun. November is the perfect time to celebrate gratitude. Do you take time to notice the things you are grateful for? Do you celebrate them? I call November my month of gratitude. Every day I pick someone, a place, an experience…something I am grateful for. I talk about it, share it on social media, and publicly celebrate gratitude. Join me by celebrating this month of gratitude! What will you cupcake today?

Pennie's Life Lesson: Take time to celebrate the small moments in life – cupcake them!

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

