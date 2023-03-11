It was a crazy circle I couldn’t get out of. That is how I remember the first time I drove in a roundabout. The other drivers sped in and out, changing lanes with confidence. The rush of the cars pushed me into the comfort zone of continuing to circle a couple of times without venturing to the exits. Finally, on the third try, I clicked on my blinker, moved into the turning lane and maneuvered through my exit. Eureka! I felt relief!

How many times do we get stuck in the roundabout of life?

We may feel like we are not smart enough to go back to school to gain the education we want. It is easy to stay status quo watching the years pass without making that move, while life seems to speed by. So we circle.

We really don’t like our job, but the fear of interviewing and trying something new keeps us in our comfort zone. It isn’t what we want, but it seems better than taking a step into the unknown. So we circle.

We stay in a relationship that we know does not serve our spirit, but the idea of being alone is worse than staying where we are. So we circle.

We believe we are too young or too old, or just not good enough to take a risk. So we circle.

Here’s the deal — life comes with turning lanes!

We don’t have to stay in the comfortable circle watching the turns that lead to a new road or a new adventure fly by us. We don’t have to stay inside the safety of the center circle watching others speed by taking opportunities when they arise. We don’t have to accept less than our spirit deserves because we are afraid to take a risk!

Stop driving in circles. Don’t continue to look at the same dotted yellow lines believing there is only one way. Life does come with turning lanes. Move over, turn on that blinker and try one. If it isn’t the right one, try another, and another, and another. This is your road of life and you are the only one who can drive it.

Now, as I travel through roundabouts, I think back to my first trip through and I chuckle.

In the same way, I look back at my life and the opportunities that frightened me and I chuckle. Without clicking on my blinker and moving into the turning lane I would have continued in a very small circle without exploring the turns that have taken me on magnificent adventures. Without learning how to take a risk when I knew my life needed a different path, I would have never seen the amazing scenery I have experienced in my life.

Not all of my turns have been perfect, but the good news is there is always another turn ahead. Another opportunity. Another experience and journey.

I still am not a big fan of roundabouts. I would rather come to a stop, look both ways and think about which way I am going to turn, and then proceed with caution. I have come to realize that the roundabouts in life allow so many opportunities to choose from. So many chances to change. And so many ways to live your life. Don’t be afraid to drive right in and pick the turn that leads you to the adventure and happiness that you deserve.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: You are the only one that can drive your road of life. Don’t miss the turns that lead to adventure and happiness.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com