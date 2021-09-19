HUNT: Life is always filling

It was during one of these stories that I heard her make this profound comment,

“I never really looked at my glass as half full or half empty. I always thought my glass was

filling up!”

That statement should be on T-shirts, coffee mugs, and tattoos!

That is not just optimistic – that is living a life of expectation.

A life of adventure.

A life of anticipation-- of learning from whatever waits around the next corner.

What if we could all see life that way?

The next time you believe you are having a bad day or living through a challenging time think of it as your life just filling up. Filling up with experiences to learn from. Allow your cup to fill with all life has to offer- the good and the challenging.

I hope for Marion, for me, and for everyone that our cup of life continues to fill until that very last drip tickles the rim and runs down the side. And when that happens, we all wink, giggle, and with an impish smile know that our life was full!

Pennie’s Life Lesson- “Your glass is not half empty or half full – it is always filling!”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

