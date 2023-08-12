Have you ever driven to work and as you parked your car you can’t remember even driving there? There is a term called Brain Autopilot which is the ability to perform a task or activity without any conscious effort. It is like we are sleeping while we do an activity and only when we wake up do we realize what we have done.

This works because you have driven to work so many times that even if your mind wanders your unconscious muscle memory of repetitively driving to work takes over. When you park it can be a frightening moment when you realize you don’t totally remember the drive.

Driving in mental autopilot mode is not recommended or the safest habit to have. There are, however, good ways to use this mental autopilot. Once you create a habit of always getting up at 7 AM and immediately drinking a glass of water and then working out, you will automatically do this every day. Your mental autopilot tells your body this is what we do, when we do it, and how we do it – so let’s go!

Here is when the automatic activity gets glitchy – when your entire life is on autopilot.

When you wake up every morning to the exact same routine. Coffee, breakfast, work, lunch, work, dinner, bedtime, repeat. Your days are so predictable that you don’t think about what you are doing. You sleepwalk through life.

You never notice flowers and certainly don’t stop to smell them. Your mundane life is not flexible and there are no cracks in time to allow feelings of joy or happiness to seep in. Words like creativity, imagination, innovation, inspiration, and vision do not enter your mind. Spontaneity is not in your vocabulary. None of those concepts fit within the pattern that your autopilot follows.

You are bored, but does your autopilot even let you realize it?

Do you see yourself in that description? Even a little bit? Now that you realize your pattern, is it time to change? Is it time to shake up the pattern and design the life you want?

Some people like a predictable life. The set routine makes them feel secure and safe. That is ok. But if you see areas you would like to improve – let’s go!

Think back in your life to things you used to daydream about. Don’t sleepwalk. Let yourself daydream. Daydreaming is when you relive happy memories and think about goals and interests. As a child what did you see in your future? As a teenager what plans did you have? Now as an adult which ideas can you reach back to the past and grasp? Pull them into your life now.

Imagine all the possibilities and dreams that are in your mind. It isn’t too late, and they are not lost. They have just been waiting for you to dream again. They have been waiting for you to take action. They have been waiting for you to wake up from your sleepwalking.

Switch that autopilot to off and take control. Design your life. Plan your route. Be the driver and the navigator of your journey. Become very clear about what you want to do, when you will do it, and how you will do it. You have dreams to chase. Let’s go!!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Wake up from your life’s autopilot. Imagine possibilities and dreams. Let’s go!

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the books, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Create Joy and Happiness, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss,” and “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com