HUNT: Magnificent moment of the day

So much has happened in our world in the last couple of years. Currently, we are struggling with the stories of devastation and loss due to illness, fires, tornados, hurricanes, drought, buildings collapsing, and destructive choices that humans make that hurt others. I do not have the words or understanding of why these things occur. Because of my own past experiences, I do have empathy for the grief and sadness these tragedies induce.
It is easy to become so overwhelmed by the news reports and the shock of all this sadness that we miss the beauty life holds. I try to find the good in my day. I look for things I can be grateful for. I search for moments. Moments of joy. Moments of happiness. Moments of gratitude. These golden glimpses of love are, at times, easy to miss.
What was your golden moment of the day? That moment when just for an instant life is quiet and the spectacular happens. Can you think of one?
Magnificent Moments occur all the time -- right in front of us. They happen when we least expect it in soft miniature ways and grand glorious ways. They happen as bold aggressive attention grabbers and as mystical whispers.
Watch for the best moment of your day. That moment when grace brushes by you. That moment when just for an instant life is quiet and YOUR spectacular happens. That is your Magnificent Moment of the day!
It may be the unexpected bonus at work; the call from a friend you haven’t heard from in months; or the crisp perfume of morning as you water your garden in the early hours of dawn.
It may be the breath of a baby as they lay sleeping on your shoulder; the excitement of your dog’s greeting when you walk in the door; or the sun as it ripples diamonds across the ocean.
You see, Magnificent Moments are everywhere and given to everyone. When we are children we live in the time and space of Magnificent Moments where everything seems magical. As we age we are blinded by commitments and responsibilities. We hurry through time and space tripping and stumbling right over the magic.
Begin watching for your Magnificent Moment of the day. Catch that one moment when magic moves you to a place of still; a place of awe; a place of wonder. When spectacular happens stop to breathe it in. Savor it and at the end of the day remember how delicious it tasted.
We must all be mindful of the sadness and devastation in life. We will all have our turn when it touches us in deep and personal ways. We must all help others when we can. At the same time, nurture yourself by searching for the magnificence of life. When you are on the lookout you will begin to notice that you are surrounded by golden moments. The challenge will become choosing the one that is the most magnificent!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Be aware of and grateful for Magnificent Moments.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com