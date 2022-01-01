HUNT: Make time for a memory that matters

Growing up I never lived close to extended family. I was fortunate if I saw my grandparents once a year. My grandmother passed when I was 25. This means I saw her about 25 times in my life, and yet she made a massive impact on me. She knew how to take small amounts of time and create memories that matter.

How many times a year do you see a loved one? Let’s use a mother or grandmother for example. If they live far away, that number may be small. Now think about how old that person is - let’s use the age of 79. The average life expectancy in the US for a female in 2021 is 82.65 years. If you only visit them once a year, then you may only see that special person 2.5 more times.

Even if they are much younger than our estimate, we never know how much time they will be here – or how much time we will be here.

Looking at it this way, time becomes more important. Every time together becomes more important. How you use the time together becomes more important. It made me think about how I use time. How I waste time. How I allow time to slip away.

At the end of every year, we all say things like. How did that year go so fast? How can it be New Year already? Time flies!

Well, here we are. Looking right into 2022. Where did 2021 go?

Ten years ago, I gave up on New Year’s Resolutions. They never worked for me… or maybe I never worked intently on them. So, I began picking a word for my year. A word I could concentrate on to guide my year. A concept I would ponder and pay attention to for an entire year. For 2022 I have chosen the word, TIME.

I want to be intentional about how I use my precious hours, minutes, and days. I want to pay attention when I go down a rabbit hole on the internet and come out of it two hours later. I want to limit my scrolling time- scrolling screens of other people’s lives while taking time away from my own.

I want to pay attention to sleeping enough hours. I want to pay attention to allowing myself priority time to paint, sew, read, bake, sit in the sun, walk in the snow, enjoy a cup of coffee, and do all the things I love to do.

I want to pay attention to my relationships. Who I spend time with. Why I spend time with them. Am I spending the most time with the people most important to my heart? If not, I want to change that.

I found a definition of time that reads: time can be defined as the ongoing and continuous sequence of events that occur in succession, from the past through the present to the future. Time is used to quantify, measure, or compare the duration of events.

That is what I want to do. I want to be mindful of my past, present, and future. I want to measure the duration of my events and prioritize my time spent on them by the importance they bring to my life. I want to treat each visit with a loved one like the precious time it is, because we don’t know how many more visits we will have. I want to make even small amounts of time a memory that matters.

My word for 2022 is Time.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Make every moment of time a memory that matters.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0