HUNT: No one makes the best cheeseburger forever

I remember the first time I ate one. My friend told me it would be the best old-fashioned cheeseburger I could find. I tried it that day and she was right! When it was placed in front of me, the smell circled me as I devoured the deliciousness of the best cheeseburger of my life. It wasn’t fancy or foofoo. It was just as she said, an old-fashioned cheeseburger. Over the years, time after time, the consistency of quality and taste never disappoints me. It is always just as good as it was the first time. It is my favorite hamburger spot. I hope it is there forever!
I also have a favorite coffee shop where I know my latte will be hot – not too strong and not too weak, with just the right amount of creamy foam. I love it. I can zip in and zip out quickly with wonderful coffee in my hand. I count on the shop being there for me. They make the best coffee.
There is a place that I pick up scones. I dream about their scones. They are not dry or day old. They are always fresh, and the orange-flavored frosting forms a soft covering that puddles around the edges. As I write this, I can see those scones in my mind and my mouth waters for the taste of them. I will never get tired of them. They are the best scones.
And then there is the Italian Restaurant that makes the best chicken parmesan that I have ever tasted. My husband and I have celebrated many meals by candlelight inside the wine bottle-covered walls of this charming hideaway. Our daughter’s rehearsal dinner was held there the night before her wedding. We know the owners. It became our place. We planned on eating chicken parmesan there forever. Sadly, a few years ago, after being in the family for generations, that charming Italian restaurant closed. Our place was gone.
To be honest, there has been a time or two that my cheeseburger was greasy at my favorite hamburger place. I have had a rare bitter cup of coffee from my favorite coffee shop. And, yes, once, (okay a few times), the scones were a bit dry from my favorite bakery. But I overlook the occasionally unsatisfactory service or quality because my mind is convinced that they are all the best.
When we find a place we love and depend on, we assume it will always be there. We may not visit the establishment for some time, but when we return, we expect it will be there with the same service and quality we remember. We want to believe it is the best. We want to believe it will ALWAYS be the best.
One thing that is certain, in life change and loss happens. We as the consumer have changing wants and needs. Our favorite places may come and go. Owners and staff change. Coffee can be occasionally bitter. A scone can be occasionally dry. Restaurants will close. Change happens. Nothing remains the same. And – no one can make the best cheeseburger forever.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Change happens. No one makes the best cheeseburger forever.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com