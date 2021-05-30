HUNT: No one makes the best cheeseburger forever

I remember the first time I ate one. My friend told me it would be the best old-fashioned cheeseburger I could find. I tried it that day and she was right! When it was placed in front of me, the smell circled me as I devoured the deliciousness of the best cheeseburger of my life. It wasn’t fancy or foofoo. It was just as she said, an old-fashioned cheeseburger. Over the years, time after time, the consistency of quality and taste never disappoints me. It is always just as good as it was the first time. It is my favorite hamburger spot. I hope it is there forever!

I also have a favorite coffee shop where I know my latte will be hot – not too strong and not too weak, with just the right amount of creamy foam. I love it. I can zip in and zip out quickly with wonderful coffee in my hand. I count on the shop being there for me. They make the best coffee.

There is a place that I pick up scones. I dream about their scones. They are not dry or day old. They are always fresh, and the orange-flavored frosting forms a soft covering that puddles around the edges. As I write this, I can see those scones in my mind and my mouth waters for the taste of them. I will never get tired of them. They are the best scones.