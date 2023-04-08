I love to paint. I am far from a professional. I am more of a hobby painter. I can lose myself for hours in my art room mixing colors and creating my idea of masterpieces. The good ones I give away as gifts. Many of the not-so-good ones are stacked in the “lessons learned” pile in the corner of the room.

It is the process I love. The quiet. The alone time. The thinking space. I love seeing the image in my mind of what I want to paint and watching it come to life on the canvas. I have learned a lot in my little art room. About painting and about life.

I have learned that color adds emotion, mood, and energy to a painting. It can create a sense of calm serenity or excited energy.

I have learned that too much of anything can muddy the painting in a hurry. Too many colors mixed together in one spot can create a dirty brown that covers the brightness of the intended brush strokes.

I have learned that at times less is more. There must be white space for contrast to show the shadows from the highlights. A space of nothing. A space to take a breath. A break to show depth and dimension.

I have learned that one stroke of white for a highlight or the darkening of a shadow can turn an OK painting into a good painting. It is the tiny adjustment that makes a difference.

I have learned that the up-close perspective of the painter can be limiting. It is when you stand back and look at the painting from a distance that you see how each stroke of paint comes together. You see how the layering, texture, color, and even the small unintentional spots of brown work together to create your masterpiece. It is only from this perspective of distance that you see the harmony and balance in the full life of the painting.

Life is not much different.

In life, you need a little fun or color to create calm serenity or excited energy.

In life, trying to do too much can lead to a dirty layer of stress that smoothers the happiness you are meant to feel.

In life, there are times when less is more. You need quiet time to do nothing. You need alone time. You need space to breathe.

In life, tiny adjustments make a difference. Kindness to others. Appreciation. Gratitude. These don’t take much time and are easily given. They make a difference.

In life, perspective can be limiting. When you are standing in the middle of the busy action of living, you may not see the whole picture. You need to stand back and look at your life from a distance to see the full view. Then you can see how the layering of years adds experience and wisdom. You see how the texture of the joys and heartaches adds the contrast of depth and dimension to your life. You see how even unintentional mistakes and missteps moved you forward. It is only from the perspective of distance that you feel the full meaning of your life.

Every day you are given is a blank canvas waiting for you to paint it. The masterpiece you create is in your hands. Draw it with magic and paint it with colors of vibrant feeling. Fill it with words of wonder and questions of curiosity. Sprinkle it with compassion and splash it with kindness. Generously spread love. Always, always leave space for joy.

When you stand back and look at it all together, your perspective will change. The strokes, mistakes, challenges, lessons learned, and successes you experience in life will make sense. You will see how every event worked together to create harmony and balance.

Every day, you are given a new canvas. You create the masterpiece of your life!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: You hold the vision and the power to create your day and your life. Make it a masterpiece!

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com