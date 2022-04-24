HUNT: Peace feels like sitting in a warm chair

My grandson drew a picture with a caption that read, “Peace Feels Like Sitting in a Warm Chair.”

At six years old, he understands his Place of Peace. It is a place where he feels safe, loved, centered and warm. His place of peace is in the safety of a chair with the sun warming his heart and looking into the magical wonders of the ocean.

At a time when the news is filled with the opposite of peace, our children – and all of us -- need the security of knowing what peace feels like. We need to know what peace sounds like. We need to know what peace looks like. We all need to know where our place of peace is.

When I saw my grandson’s drawing, it reminded me of my meditation chair. It is growing old and tattered and with the wisdom of age. It has become softer, safer and stronger. It has held me for years of long hours of meditations, journaling and prayers. The spirit of these practices layer into every aging wrinkle of the chair’s fabric. I feel a sacred sense of love and kindness every morning as I sink into its safe arms… settling into my Place of Peace.

What does Peace feel like to you? Where do you feel safe, loved, centered and warm? How often do you visit this sacred space to relax your heart and center your soul? If nothing comes to your mind, it is time to find your sacred space. It is time to find your Place of Peace.

Find a place to nestle into like a baby bird nestles into a feather-lined nest. It may be a space in your home or backyard. It may be your favorite coffee shop. It may be a park or library. It may be the top of a mountain after a long hike or floating down a river in a kayak. Or it may be a beach chair with the sun on your face as you look into the wonders of the ocean. You may be one of the lucky ones who has honed the ability to close your eyes and shut out the outside noise to find your Place of Peace within - anytime and anyplace.

Everyone has a different idea of Peace. It doesn’t matter where your Place of Peace is. What matters is that you have one and you visit it often. It is in this quiet reflective space that you rejuvenate your ability to live in the moment you are given. To relax into the humanness you were meant to experience. To tune into the inner calmness without the distraction of the world outside of us.

For me, I agree with the wisdom of a six-year-old, - Peace makes me feel loved, centered and warm. Peace Feels Like Sitting in a Warm Chair.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Find your Place of Peace. Visit it often.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

