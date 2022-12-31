 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUNT: Release to find peace in 2023

Pennie Hunt

In this new year I am going to release to find space for peace. What does that mean? 

Over a decade ago, I gave up on New Year’s Resolutions. They never worked for me… or maybe I never worked intently on them. I always felt like I failed three weeks into the new year. So after years of trying I stopped making resolutions and I began choosing a word for my year. A word I could concentrate on that acts as a GPS to keep me on track. A concept I would ponder and pay attention to for an entire year. This has worked much better for me than a resolution.

I print out the word and place it in places I see every day like on my computer screen, my bathroom mirror and my car visor. When I see it, I am reminded to keep the word, and its meaning, a priority in my life.

This year I struggled with the word. I knew I wanted to clean out some areas in my life. I tried a few words on for size. 

I thought of how I wanted to purge some things, but I don’t like that word. When I say ‘purge’ it doesn’t feel good coming out of my mouth. It leaves a bad taste. 

Maybe “downsize?’ No, that didn’t hit the mark. 

Clean, eject, remove, eliminate, rid, dispose, de-clutter. None of these seemed right. 

I landed on release. That is what I was going for. This year I want to release things. I want to release clothes and household items I don’t use and donate them to those in need. I want to release things I keep in the hope of using them someday, but probably won’t. I want to release a few pounds and give them back to the universe or to wherever pounds go when they leave your body. 

But more than that …

I want to release comparison, competition and criticism that I have received and given. Resentment, anger​, past hurts and wounds need to go. 

Then I asked myself a big question. Why? Why is releasing important to me? Why do I want to release these things? The answer was loud and clear — to create peace. 

I want to live in a clutter-free environment that feels peaceful. I want to be at peace with my health and body. From my closets to my heart and mind, I want plenty of space for peace.

I also don’t want to feel like this is a chore or punishment. I want to learn to love the process of releasing. I’ve never been good at letting go. I become attached to things. I’m sentimental and attach emotion to items. 

I have sweaters that I’ve had for 20 years. I’ve held a few grudges just as long. I find places to stuff old clothes just on the chance I want to pull them out and wear them again. I find places to stuff emotions just in case I want to pull them out and carry them around again. 

This year I want to learn how to love walking away from what I don’t need and find joy in walking into the open space of peace it leaves.

Does this sound like a lot? It is! But what if I could be successful at releasing even half of what I hope to? I would be dancing in a big opening of peace! The more I’m able to release the bigger my dance floor will be.

This year my word is a phrase, "Release to Find Peace." 

I’ll let you know how it goes. 

What will your word (or phrase) be?

Pennie’s Life Lesson: When you release, you open space for peace.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

