HUNT: Seeing for the first time

He runs into the room, stops right in front of me and says, "Oh, Hi!"

This is a lovely greeting that I have heard three times in the last 30 minutes. You see, every time his almost two-year-old legs carry him out of the room and then back again he looks at me as if I have just arrived. With every, “Oh, Hi,” his enthusiasm and excitement, jumped out of his body. His expression is one of pure delight! Everyone laughs at the charm of this, but the lesson is not lost on me.

Imagine if we saw everything in every moment of our lives as if we were seeing it for the first time.... even if we just saw it five minutes ago. Can you imagine being in the present moment at that level?

Everything in our world would seem bigger and brighter. Looking at the sky would be like seeing blue for the first time. The sound of music would be as if we had never experienced harmony before. We would notice every petal on the flower, every flavor in our food, every breeze that brushes our cheek.

Hearing the voice, laughter and seeing the faces of those close to us would be like the moment we fell in love with them – the first time.

We would only see what is in front of us at that very second without giving any thought to what captured us the second before or what may be waiting for us around the next minute. Now, just right now is what fills the screen of our mind in vivid color and exquisite freshness.

What pleasure! What joy! What an awesome way to experience life!

Why not begin now? Yes, right now during the hustle of decorating, shopping and baking, slow down and experience it all as if it was the first time. The first time you ever experienced Christmas. The first time you ever plugged in the lights that turned your home into a sparkling wonderland. The first time you bought a special present for someone you care about. The first time you frosted a cut-out snowman cookie – and then ate it, letting the frosting line your lips and the goodness feed your happiness. It would be your first parade, your first elementary school choir concert and your first Christmas Eve church service. It would be the first time you helped your children put out cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer.

On Christmas morning, it would be the first time you saw a stocking with your name on it filled with goodies. You would open the first gift, wrapped in glitter paper and tied with a red bow, that you ever received.

What if we went even a step further? What if it was the only time you were ever going to experience this? What if each event was a once-in-a-lifetime moment? You know, the kind of moment when you rode a bike for the first time without training wheels. The moment you said, “I Do.” The moment your child was born. These are spectacular moments that happen once and can’t be done over. What if we lived our days like this? Excited for every experience and totally focused on the moment?

These are two techniques to keep you in the present. Looking at things as if it is the first time and enjoying a moment as if it can never happen again. I challenge you to try these in the next few weeks. You will be involved at a deeper level in your life. You will create powerful memories. You will be more present with those you love.

I hope you enjoy this season with pure delight- maybe for the first time.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Greet every moment, person, place and thing as if you are seeing them for the first time. Savor the experience with new eyes.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com