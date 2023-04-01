You are driving along the boulevard of life believing everything is fine and then WAM! BAM! In one flash the metaphoric airbag goes off in your face and for a moment of unconscious confusion you don't know what happened, how it happened, or why it happened… but it changes everything.

These airbag moments happen in life. They can be big. They can be life-changing. They can be physically, emotionally, and financially painful. Just like in a fender bender, eventually life goes back to (at least) semi-normal. After a fender bender, your car can be repaired or replaced. You will get back in and drive, but you will always be looking in your mirrors to make sure you are safe. These moments in life work the same way. When something happens that changes your life, you patch the wound. But, you will always be looking over your shoulder trying hard to avoid another of life’s airbag moments.

A soul slap hits deeper. A soul slap reaches in and grabs your heart shaking you to the core of your soul. It happens in a life-altering second when the world stops and your thinking is realigned. Life is instantly, and forever, categorized as before and after. Your brain files all memories of the past and visions of the future in relation to the soul slap moment. It can’t be fixed. It changes everything. Permanently.

Soul slaps and airbag moments are at times harsh heart jabbing events and at times joyous celebrations. The moment of your child’s birth and you hold them for the first time. The moment you say goodbye to a loved one for the last time. The phone call that brings you to your knees in grief. The undeniable mistake that can't be reversed. The receiving of love and happiness or the ripping away of the same. A tragedy in your community or the world.

We will all be touched by soul slaps and airbag moments. Pay attention to the highs and the lows that occur in your life and the lives of your family and friends. Look into their faces. We will all share these human experiences. The highs and the lows. The good and the bad.

These all cause a slap to the heart that says, "WAKE UP!" Wake up to see what you have, what you had, and what you will be given. Wake up to be thankful for it all and for the time you held it. Wake up to understand that THIS moment is the moment that counts and don't take the people or experiences in your life for granted.

No one journeys through this life without soul slaps and airbag moments. There is no secret bubble of protection that shields us from the vulnerability of being stricken. There is no shortcut through this journey of life. There is no secret path of perfection you can follow that guarantees a smooth walk with no mountains to stand on top of or valleys to fall into.

Peace comes from learning to appreciate the airbag moments as lessons that move our journey forward. Growth happens when we respect the soul slaps as the breaking open of our hearts to create space for love to expand. Being brought to our knees, by pain or joy, forces us to lift our heads and look up in gratitude instead of looking down in fear.

The understanding of this will bring the calmness required to feel pain and joy. The peace required to heal.

Pennie's Life Lesson: Be thankful for all you experience in life and the ability to see the lessons in both the joyous and the heartbreaking.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, "Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss" and the book, "Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude." She writes the blog, "From the Corner of Spirit & Brave." She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association.