HUNT: Stop feeding the green monster

Are you green with envy? Do you begin stewing over why someone else has advantages that you don’t? Do you tally up other people’s achievements, abilities, or possessions and compare them to yours?

Does an emotional rivalry push you to a deep and disturbing point of raw jealousy because someone else has a friendship or romantic attachment that you wish you had… or that you fear losing?

Your coworker has the job you want, just because they carry around a big heavy master’s degree that you don’t have. Your neighbor has the car you want, and his house is remodeled in a way you would love yours to be – not to mention how green his yard is. You are the bridesmaid for the 4th time wondering why others get the perfect man when you haven’t met a prince yet. Your best friend stopped calling and then you see on social media that she is out having fun with others and not you.

All these scenarios feed an unhealthy green monster that, left unchecked, can take over your thoughts and common sense. I have a solution for you.