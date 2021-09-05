HUNT: Synchronicity and the traveling coffee mug

Have you experienced an event that seemed like an amazing coincidence? One that you couldn't shake from your mind and you believed there was more to it than mere chance?
I believe that when occurrences happen without a direct trail of cause and effect and yet make a profound impact of significant connection that there is more to it than chance, happenstance, or accidental association. Carl Jung studied these meaningful coincidences and coined the term “synchronicity.”
I watch for these moments in my life and recently one of my readers shared her experience. She wrote:
" . . . I totally believe in signs and such. Went to my local Goodwill and there was a Pennie Hunt "Good Enough" coffee mug, right there calling to me and reminding me that I AM Good Enough. Thank You for being, well, you and sharing your story and message. . ."
She went on to explain that she took the mug home and interpreted it as a very positive sign during a challenging time in her life.
My Good Enough mugs are peppered across the country and some have even traveled across oceans. The idea that this person was a follower of my work, found herself struggling in life, and came across one of my mugs with the message that she IS Good Enough at just the time that she needed to hear it - is lovely synchronicity!
Yes, I did wonder who was giving my mug to the Goodwill, but even that has a magical synchronicity to it.
Obviously, someone had passed on the mug without knowing it was at just the perfect time for it to become available to the person who needed to hear the message of hope. There was no intentional cause-and-effect in motion, yet it was a trail of simultaneous events with no discernible connection, and the outcome was significantly and meaningfully related.
I know there are those out there who will bring out their calculators to argue statistics and probability theorems of how this mug traveled to her community and ended up on the shelf at her local Goodwill. I feel compassion for them and honor their beliefs, but I see a magic of life that they are missing.
I believe that our outer world will lie before us what our inner self requires. When this realization is adopted, our job is to listen and pay attention. Pay attention to the magical, meaningful coincidences that become the serendipitous synchronicity that brings life to life.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Pennie’s Life Lesson:
“Watch for meaningful coincidences that relay messages of significant connection – Synchronicity!”
