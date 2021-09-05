HUNT: Synchronicity and the traveling coffee mug

Yes, I did wonder who was giving my mug to the Goodwill, but even that has a magical synchronicity to it.

Obviously, someone had passed on the mug without knowing it was at just the perfect time for it to become available to the person who needed to hear the message of hope. There was no intentional cause-and-effect in motion, yet it was a trail of simultaneous events with no discernible connection, and the outcome was significantly and meaningfully related.

I know there are those out there who will bring out their calculators to argue statistics and probability theorems of how this mug traveled to her community and ended up on the shelf at her local Goodwill. I feel compassion for them and honor their beliefs, but I see a magic of life that they are missing.

I believe that our outer world will lie before us what our inner self requires. When this realization is adopted, our job is to listen and pay attention. Pay attention to the magical, meaningful coincidences that become the serendipitous synchronicity that brings life to life.

Pennie’s Life Lesson:

“Watch for meaningful coincidences that relay messages of significant connection – Synchronicity!”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

