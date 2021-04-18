HUNT: The day they closed Disneyland

The story should not have been about politics. The story should not have been about the validity of science. The conversation should have been about love with questions like: Do you love yourself enough to stay safe and healthy? Do you love your family, friends, and community enough to support and respect their health and safety? Do you respect them for how they choose to do that?

The flowers of spring, the heat of summer, pumpkins of fall, and the snow of winter blurred together as we counted the days off the calendar. Now a new spring has filled our lives with vaccinations and hope. The numbers are showing promise. People are coming out of their homes. Lines are forming in airports. Businesses are opening.

After my first vaccination, I remained cautious. I wondered if I knew how to do it – how to get back into the world. I have never been a person who dives right into the cold pool water. I am more of a tiptoe-er. I ease in letting the water slowly work its way higher and higher, allowing my body to adjust. I began visualizing how my reentry to life would be.