HUNT: The expectation of emotional benefits

We are all on a search for "Emotional Benefits." We freely give "I love you's" with the expectation that we will receive an “I love you” in return.

Everything we do, say, act on or experience is with the expectation of making us feel good, feel happy, feel important or feel loved.

Our need to connect and belong is a driver in life.

Emotional benefit is attached.

Why do you think our world is so dependent on the buzzing of our cell phones? Because with every vibrational tweet, every chiming phone call, every new friend request on Facebook, and every follow on Instagram or TikTok we feel loved, needed, and wanted. We act with our heart and grab the phone!

Emotional benefit is attached.

Unfortunately, we do very little in life without the expectation of reciprocity. We have learned this mutual give and take expectation throughout our life. If I pick you for the volleyball team, I expect you will pick me next time. If I invite you to lunch, I expect you to invite me to lunch. If I ‘friend’ you on Facebook, I expect you to ‘friend’ me. If I tell you I love you, I expect you to tell me you love me. We expect this mutual exchange.

Emotional benefit is attached.

Imagine if we took the expectation out of the equation. Imagine if we friended, liked and loved just for the joy of friending, liking and loving.

Imagine joyfully giving without the expectation of an obligatory comparable response.

I believe the real law of reciprocity should be based on our intent.

If your intent is - I will do this in order to receive that in return, then you are living your life in a self-centered way.

If your intent is - I will do this with no expectation of return, then you are living your life in an other-centered way.

You are making more deposits in the bank of emotional benefits than you expect to withdraw.

Then the magic happens. By changing the expectation of reciprocity, the Emotional Benefit we give to others will increase. The conditions of the game will be removed. Your own Emotional Benefit account will begin to overflow.

It will become clear that by acting with our hearts in an other-centered way the search for our own Emotional Benefits will begin and end with making others feel good, happy, important and loved.

Pennie's Life Lesson: Unconditionally give and love for the joy of giving and loving.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

