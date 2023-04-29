It’s a state of awe. One of the deepest and most powerful aspects of the human experience. It changed their self-concept, their connection with others, and the way they see the world. These are examples of how this overwhelming experience of emotions and feelings is described.

This phenomenon has been experienced by astronauts when they see the Earth from the distance of space. It has been named the Overview Effect. It is an experience that shifts the perspective of what the Earth is and makes the viewer feel interconnected with the planet and all who live there.

I try to visualize what this would be like. What it would feel like to see our Earth from that distance. It must look amazing to see it as an entire sphere where every country, every ocean, and every person is joined. Where everyone and everything is connected. The feeling of how everything affects the other must be powerful. From that distance, you wouldn’t notice the small things- the issues and problems that don’t matter.

Most of the time we only see our world from a very small view. We see what pertains to us. What will benefit us? What will create profit for us? We don’t look past our own feet.

What if we could step back from our life and look at it from a distance? What would we see?

When we are close, we just see ourselves and feel our feelings. With every step back the picture would become larger and we would become smaller. We would see our families and our friends. We would feel how our thoughts and reactions affect them. We would realize how the little things we worry about or struggle with seem to fade.

Take another step back and we would see our homes, our streets, and our communities. Another step to see our state and our country. Keep moving back and see the entire world. We would see how our actions affect all who live there.

A few more steps and soon we see what a small speck we become in the whole picture. We would see how we all connect to create the puzzle of our lives. We would notice how each speck creates the picture and if a speck here and there disappears the puzzle would have missing pieces. This is how, even without knowing it, we all work together. We would see how the actions of each person affect the entire picture.

What if this new view changed our self-concept, our connection with others, and the way we see the world?

Maybe we would work better together. Maybe we would release the anger, resentment, and disagreements we carry. Maybe we would drop the small, petty problems and work to be the best puzzle piece we can be so that we connect in a complete picture.

I don’t live in a bubble of fantasy. I know that life isn’t all rainbows, glitter, and unicorns. But maybe we need to listen to the astronauts. The ones who have seen us from the distance of space. The ones who have seen the magnificent puzzle put together in a glorious sphere of beauty. Maybe we all need to feel connected in that state of awe.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Step back from yourself and see the bigger view of life. Stand in a state of awe.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com