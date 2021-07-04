HUNT: The power of forgiveness

The disclaimer here is that I am a soul in progress. My humanness allows for human emotions. I have tried countless forgiveness methods, such as:

The Bury and Forget It Method; The If I Don’t Talk About It- It Didn’t Happen Method;

And the popular, This Person Doesn’t Deserve Forgiveness, So I Am Going To Lock Them In A Box, Put Them On A Shelf To Occasionally Take Down And Kick Them Method.

Forgiveness is a life lesson I continually attempt to perfect. The forgiveness challenge for me has been with those who have harpooned my heart in a penetrating way. When I helped someone, cared for them, and trusted them to hold my heart in friendship or love, only to have them rip it from my chest, pierce it, and then hand it back to me. Is the expectation that I will not feel the scar?

Even more difficult is when a perceived injustice is done to someone I love. Is the expectation that I watch with no malice felt toward the offender?