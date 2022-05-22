HUNT: The two types of change

Change. Do you love it? Do you hate it?

I believe there are two types of change. The first kind you initiate yourself.

I love to rearrange furniture and paint my walls new colors every few years. I become restless when I have lived in the same house for too long. I love the excitement of changing environments. I initiate these changes.

Some people live in the same home for 50 years and are uncomfortable if their favorite chair is moved to the other side of the room. They don’t want or like change.

At times we initiated big changes in our lives. Like a butterfly must break away from a tightly woven cocoon it created, at times we must break away and change a life circumstance that is of our own making and move to a new situation. This kind of career, relationship or personal change can be painful and hard work. Once you have changed from the feeling of being bound in a tight cocoon to an open lighter space, you will see how necessary the change was.

Some people stay in the same job, relationship or living conditions for a lifetime. They are not happy or living up to their potential, but they are frightened of change. They will not initiate change because the unknown is uncomfortable. They will stay in a cocooned space even though they know it is stifling, unhealthy or dangerous because they are too afraid of the uncertainty that comes with change.

The second type of change is the kind that is forced into your life.

A house fire can force a relocation. Company downsizing can force a job loss. A partner may leave your relationship which initiates change for them, but forces change on you. An accident or diagnosis can force a change in health that limits physical abilities. The shocking phone call that brings devastating news of the loss of a loved one, forces an instant change to your world.

No one likes the forced change. No one expects it. No one greets it with open arms.

One thing that is certain about life is the impermanence of it. Everything that begins has an ending. A joyful event does not last forever. The most painful times will pass. Every experience ultimately vanishes from our current reality and becomes a memory.

Whether you love change or hate change, I believe the happiest, healthiest people are the ones that can accept and adapt to change. We will all enjoy happy times. We will all eventually see gray hair and wrinkles in the mirror. We will all say goodbye to loved ones. Change is the natural order of life. There is always light after darkness and darkness after light. This is the ebb and flow of living.

We will all be the initiators of change. We will all have change thrust upon us like a dark downpour of a sudden thunderstorm. We must learn to expect change. We must learn to adapt to the storms as they come and accept the sunshine when we can.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: The happiest, healthiest people are the ones that can accept and adapt to change.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

