HUNT: The worst thing that happened today

As I was unloading my groceries, I talked into the speaker of my phone spilling out all the errands, work, and obligations that had filled my day. Pulling out a box of tissues from a shopping bag, I realized I had purchased the wrong kind.
“Oh, good grief, I ranted. These aren’t right. These aren’t the cooling lotion kind we like. This is just great!”
My ranting was interrupted with the voice on the other end of my phone conversation saying, “Well, if that’s the worst thing that happened to you today, I’d say it was a pretty good day!”
The understanding of that comment stopped my rant mid-sentence.
I have had days that the worst thing that happened was devastating. I have had days when my life changed in an instant and my normal never returned.
Most of our days are not that horrible. Most of the things we get upset about are not worth ranting about. Yet, we all do this. We allow small things to build into bigger issues than they are. They steal our serenity and suck our joy- because we allow them to.
I know the warning signs in myself. When I back myself into a corner of overwhelming commitments, there comes a moment when I crack. If I am overtired. If I am hungry. If all of these are combined, I can fly into a rant about something as simple as buying the wrong tissues.
Occasionally we need to treat ourselves with the same care as we would treat someone we love. If I am overtired, I need rest. If I am hungry, I need to be nourished. Most importantly I need to know my limits of what I can handle in my life and keep commitments within reasonable and doable limits.
When the days of unchangeable tragedy hit, allow yourself to let go. Those days are worthy of ranting, crying, and screaming. But when you catch yourself flying into anger over small events pull yourself back. Compare what is happening now to those tragic days in your past. Compare what is happening to the reality of the whole picture of your life.
Look at your day. Is what you are upset about the worst thing that happened in your day? Is it that bad? Ask yourself this question, “Is this the worst thing that happened in my day,” and then evaluate if it is a catastrophe or if your mind is giving it more importance than it deserves.
Come to a point of realizing - if that’s the worst thing that happened to me today, I’d say it was a pretty good day! You may be embarrassed that you allowed it to control you in a bad way – especially when you know the struggles you have lived through in the past and the struggles others are living through now.
Concentrate on what is good about your day and not the little problems that are not important. You may just laugh at yourself for being upset about such a small issue.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Remember this, if that’s the worst thing that happened to you today, I’d say it was a pretty good day!”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
