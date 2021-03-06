HUNT: The writing on the wall

This popular fascination with decorating our home and lives with words had me thinking about why we do it. Do we need to see a word to be reminded to feel a certain feeling or act in a certain way? Today as I drove through town doing errands, passing buildings and parks, I thought of a new twist to this interest in words. What if when we see something instead of thinking the name of the place or object, we think of a word that will attach meaning to it. For example, we could begin associating the word safety when we see a fire station and silently thank the men and women who are first responders. Can we think of the word, blessing, when we see a church to remind us to be grateful? How about the word, growth, when we see a tree to remind us to reach our full potential? What if drinking a glass of water made us think of the word, hydration- something our bodies need to survive?