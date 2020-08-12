HUNT: The years between 4 and 85

I found myself smack dab in the middle of four generations -- my 4-year-old grandsons, my daughter, my 85-year-old Mom, and me.
On our 6-day road trip, the boys delighted in every cow we saw as we passed farms learning about silos and sunflower fields. Throwing rocks in a river was a competition and trying to touch a duck was hilarious. Sleeping in a hotel was like sleeping in a palace where we tested the softness of the bed and devoured the complimentary breakfast that was surely prepared especially for the two mighty kings that were heading out on their stallions.
I marveled at the boy’s ability to squeal when a ladybug landed in front of them as if it was the most exciting creature they had ever seen. They delighted in hiking to find pinecones and watching deer run through the woods. For them, each moment was a new breath, a new experience, a new lesson in life.
My Mom clapped her hands when we pulled our car into her driveway. Her little body disappeared as we circled her in hugs. The boys moved at 4-year-old speed as they told her stories and asked questions. They turned the neighborhood park into the Wild Wild West when the spring horses became their saddles and the gravel their dusty trail. My mom squealed as if they were the most exciting creatures she had ever seen. For her, each moment was a new breath, a new experience, a new lesson in life.
My daughter and I watched this from an interesting vantage point -- the space found somewhere in between 4 and 85. The space where responsibility rules life and commitments control time. A space where the magic of a ladybug is lost and imagination is buried under laundry, mortgage payments and stock market swings. A space where the wonder of life can be temporarily put on hold while ladders are climbed and ceilings are broken.
I learned my own lessons during this trip, and it wasn’t that silos hold corn or that strawberry milk comes from red cows, as my grandsons proclaimed.
I learned the importance of slowing down to allow a ladybug to climb up your arm. I learned that trying to touch a duck is hilarious.
I learned that watching your family pull into your driveway is something that deserves applause.
I learned that the space between 4 and 85 disappears as fast as a dandelion wish and in that space it is more important than ever to understand that each moment is a new breath, a new experience, a new lesson in life.
It has been 4 years since I experienced this adventure and one year since my Mom passed at the age of 88. The final few years of my Mom’s life and this last year without her have vanished in a blink. Life does disappear as quickly as a dandelion wish. How sad it would be to travel through with your eyes closed, missing the adventure, and not experiencing the lessons.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Live your life as if each moment is a new breath, a new experience, a new lesson in life.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!