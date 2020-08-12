HUNT: The years between 4 and 85

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I found myself smack dab in the middle of four generations -- my 4-year-old grandsons, my daughter, my 85-year-old Mom, and me.

On our 6-day road trip, the boys delighted in every cow we saw as we passed farms learning about silos and sunflower fields. Throwing rocks in a river was a competition and trying to touch a duck was hilarious. Sleeping in a hotel was like sleeping in a palace where we tested the softness of the bed and devoured the complimentary breakfast that was surely prepared especially for the two mighty kings that were heading out on their stallions.

I marveled at the boy’s ability to squeal when a ladybug landed in front of them as if it was the most exciting creature they had ever seen. They delighted in hiking to find pinecones and watching deer run through the woods. For them, each moment was a new breath, a new experience, a new lesson in life.