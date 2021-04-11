HUNT: There are times you just need to walk away

Several years ago, my son and his daughter came to spend the afternoon with me. It was one of those days that screamed for ice cream. Sitting in a booth at Dairy Queen, I watched as my granddaughter’s chubby two-year-old hand clutched her cone when suddenly the ice cream began dripping down the sides and over her fingers.

My son, in true fatherly- fashion, leaned over to lick a drip. Pulling her cone back, she quickly flicked up her other hand in front of his face and said, “Just walk away, Daddy!”

Not being all together clear on what I had heard, a mixture of surprise and amusement blurted out of me. “What did she say?” I questioned.

My son began chuckling and replied,

“She said, JUST WALK AWAY. They teach the kids to say that in preschool when someone does something they don’t like. They raise their hand and say just walk away in an attempt to avoid an argument. She has learned this pretty well and has decided it works at home on us too.”

I could not stop thinking of the brilliance of what I had just learned from a 2-year-old. I understand there are times in life when just walking away is not appropriate. We all have responsibilities and obligations that even when difficulties occur, we cannot and should not walk away from.