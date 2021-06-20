HUNT: This is a good day, such a good day!

Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could all live life as simple people who celebrate every day in this way? What if we looked past the worries, the discontent, the struggles, and the disappointment in our lives? What if we reached for the good, the simple, the small and special moments? These are what matter.

When my dad spoke these magic words, he wasn’t thinking about what would happen to his truck or his home. He wasn’t thinking about what might happen tomorrow. For him, he knew there may not be a tomorrow. He was living in that moment. He was taking that breath. He was sinking into the safety and softness of the sheepskin on his chair. He was enjoying the touch of my hand. He was feeling the contentment of his life accomplishments.

I am ashamed to admit that it took that moment for me to realize this space of uncomplicated simplicity. It took this lesson from my father for me to notice what is important. The words he spoke have become a meaningful mantra in my life. It is the message on my answering machine. It is taped to the front of my computer screen. It is the way I respond to life every day. It is my gift to you today. Learn this mantra. Speak it. Live it. Because… This is a good day, such a good day!

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Pennie's Life Lesson-