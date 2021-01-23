HUNT: Wash your hands of it

How often do you wash your hands?
Most people wash their hands after gardening, before cooking, after using the restroom, and after shaking hands with someone who has a cold. In the last year there has been an entirely new importance placed on hand washing. It has become a lifesaving method that we take very seriously.
We have been trained to use soap and water and create friction by rubbing our hands together for as long as it takes to hum the happy birthday song in order to remove all of life’s nasty germs.
I would like to share with you one of my nontraditional reasons to wash your hands.
How often to do come home from work completely stressed?
Have you ever returned from grocery shopping or running errands feeling exhausted?
Do you drive to work mentally overloaded with family issues and home responsibilities?
This all happens because we absorb negative energy. For me, I feel the energy of other’s so deeply that it bogs me down to the point of feeling overwhelmed and at times physically ill.
So, I have created a ritual to address this issue. You have heard the phrase, ‘wash your hands of it.’ Do this literally and intentionally. Stand over the sink, use soap and water, create friction by rubbing your hands together, and visualize washing off all of the stress, exhaustion, responsibilities and negative energy you have absorbed. Choose your own theme or fight song to hum or sing if that helps. Create your own ritual.
When you come home stressed from work create a habit of washing your hands. Add this to your routine of changing from your work clothes to your comfy home clothes. James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, calls this habit stacking. His idea is that by adding a new task to something you already do it is easier for it to become a habit. Whatever your after-work routine is add washing your hands to it. Wash your hands of it! Clean your hands and your mind of your work responsibilities before you engage with your family, friends and home life.
After grocery shopping or being in large groups, if you feel exhausted from picking up all the negative energy from other people --Wash your hands of it! While you are humming your personal fight song, visualize all that dirty negative energy going down the drain.
When you arrive to work in the morning, if your mental backpack is overflowing with family issues and home responsibilities -- Wash your hands of it! Suds up those hands and intentionally allow the soap to cleanse and temporarily distance yourself from all of it, before you sit down to your desk or workstation.
There are so many times and situations you can use this technique to wash away negative energy. You may be surprised how such a simple ritual can clear your mind and energize your body. Remember – Wash your hands of it!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Wash your hands of it! Visualize stress, fear, anger, and hurt going down the drain!”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com