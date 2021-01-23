HUNT: Wash your hands of it

How often do you wash your hands?

Most people wash their hands after gardening, before cooking, after using the restroom, and after shaking hands with someone who has a cold. In the last year there has been an entirely new importance placed on hand washing. It has become a lifesaving method that we take very seriously.

We have been trained to use soap and water and create friction by rubbing our hands together for as long as it takes to hum the happy birthday song in order to remove all of life’s nasty germs.

I would like to share with you one of my nontraditional reasons to wash your hands.

How often to do come home from work completely stressed?

Have you ever returned from grocery shopping or running errands feeling exhausted?

Do you drive to work mentally overloaded with family issues and home responsibilities?

This all happens because we absorb negative energy. For me, I feel the energy of other’s so deeply that it bogs me down to the point of feeling overwhelmed and at times physically ill.