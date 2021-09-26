HUNT: We all have a superpower

Everyone does have one superpower that we use every moment of our lives, but we don’t always use it for the highest good. We all have an amazing, powerful ability to capture emotion – and by doing so, we can spur emotion in others. With one word, one action, or one small gesture we can stimulate happiness and joy.

Our words and our actions hold a superpower of expressing contagious emotions. When we allow this power out, we can create emotions in others. Today, it seems, that many people are using this superpower in a negative way- spurring anger, hate, and fear. Then in turn the person who receives this uses their superpower to pass it on and it spreads like a wildfire burning and destroying all the joy and happiness in its path.

After that buffet line smackdown, I went back to my situation and stopped trying to manipulate the outcome. I put my energy into the one thing I could control – me. I became mindful of how I was using my own superpower. I couldn’t change the path or outcome of the others I was worried about, but I did change how I reacted to it and how I interacted with them.