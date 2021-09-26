HUNT: We all have a superpower

I had just completed a deep conversation with a group of people I trusted. Trusted enough to share a personal situation in my life that I just could not wrap my head around. I told them how I had tried everything to manipulate it into a good outcome. It wasn’t working.
During the lunch break as we were going through the buffet line, a woman’s voice in my ear said, “You think you are pretty dang powerful, don’t you?”
I was startled as I turned to see a woman from the group that just heard my story. She saw the look on my face and then went on to say it again.
“You think you are pretty dang powerful. So powerful that you can change people, change their situation, change how their story will end. Well, you don’t have that kind of power.”
Before I could gather my thoughts enough to respond, she turned and walked away.
The nerve of her! Who does she think she is, saying something like that and walking away, I thought as I plunked a large scoop of potato salad - that I had no intention of eating- onto my plate. Her comment was shocking. Her comment was rude. Her comment was hurtful. Her comment was 100% correct!
I didn’t have the superpower that could control another person. I didn’t then and I don’t now. None of us do. Believing that we can, will only create stress and tension between people.
Everyone does have one superpower that we use every moment of our lives, but we don’t always use it for the highest good. We all have an amazing, powerful ability to capture emotion – and by doing so, we can spur emotion in others. With one word, one action, or one small gesture we can stimulate happiness and joy.
Our words and our actions hold a superpower of expressing contagious emotions. When we allow this power out, we can create emotions in others. Today, it seems, that many people are using this superpower in a negative way- spurring anger, hate, and fear. Then in turn the person who receives this uses their superpower to pass it on and it spreads like a wildfire burning and destroying all the joy and happiness in its path.
After that buffet line smackdown, I went back to my situation and stopped trying to manipulate the outcome. I put my energy into the one thing I could control – me. I became mindful of how I was using my own superpower. I couldn’t change the path or outcome of the others I was worried about, but I did change how I reacted to it and how I interacted with them.
My friend was wrong about one thing… I do believe we are all pretty darn powerful. We all have a superpower. We need to learn how easy it is to put our power in motion to create a positive effect in our lives and project that to others. Be very careful with your power. It is strong. Don’t use your superpower in a negative way. Use your power for good. Concentrate your energy on kindness, joy, and love. And soon you will see just how powerful you are!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Use your superpower for good. Promote kindness and love, then watch how it magnifies and multiplies in your life.”
