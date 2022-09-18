HUNT: We all have unconscious taglines

Have you ever noticed how we all use taglines?

I have a few taglines, like “Love Your Life - No Matter What,” and “You Are Good Enough!” I use these when I write and speak as memory markers to push my point into your mind. These are intentional and purposeful.

You have taglines and may not even realize it. These are unconscious taglines. My mom would begin many of her conversations with, “Let me tell you something,” and then proceed to tell her story. It was one of her unconscious taglines. She unconsciously was gaining our attention by declaring she was getting ready to say something important.

How often have you heard someone end a thought with, “Do you know what I mean,” or someone repeatedly use, “seriously though” to begin speaking? There is a new one I am hearing people use lately. They weave the tagline, “Do you feel me,” into what they are saying. In a short conversation they might reiterate this several times.

I began thinking about how often we use unconscious taglines and how we choose the ones we use. Is our mind overriding our thought process and telling our mouths to speak the truth about what we need?

Think about those phrases- Let me tell you something, Do you know what I mean, Seriously though, and Do you feel me? They are all asking the listener to understand how we think and feel. They are asking the listener to take our thoughts and feelings seriously. They are a cry to be heard.

Listen carefully to others when they talk. It won’t take long to pick up their taglines. You will catch the word or phrases they consistently repeat. Listen to yourself talk, or better yet, ask a family member or friend if they hear you say something over and over. They will probably immediately tell you what your tagline is.

It was pointed out to me that I say, “Isn’t that interesting.” I am a naturally curious person and I find life in general extremely interesting, so this is a natural unconscious tagline for me. It began as an unconscious tagline and has become an intentional habit. It is possible that my unconscious mind was pushing those words out of my mouth to teach me how to observe and not judge. Instead of giving a biased opinion or becoming angry about a situation, it is easier to say, “Isn’t that interesting.” This is a reminder to me to take time, observe and think it over before commenting further.

Is your unconscious tagline positive or negative? Is your unconscious mind trying to teach you a lesson? Is it crying out for a change or for help?

One thing I believe about people (including myself), is that we all want to be seen, heard, understood and loved. At times it takes our unconscious mind to push these taglines out of our mouths in order to repeat something we feel. Our unconscious mind is teaching us a lesson in communication. A lesson in listening. A lesson in understanding. A lesson in feelings. A lesson in taking words seriously.

Do you feel me?

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Listen to the words that come out of your own mouth. You may be unconsciously speaking words that are a lesson you need to learn.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com