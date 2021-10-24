HUNT: What are you looking for?

You may have taken a career test to see what occupation would be best for you. You may have taken a personality assessment as part of a job interview or filled out a profile on a dating site.

All these tests and assessments are trying to find out one thing… What are you looking for?

Do you know the answer to that simple question? It is harder than you think. A version of this question is repeated throughout your lifetime.

It begins at an early age in school when you are asked, - what do you want to be when you grow up? When you register for college, you are expected to pick a school of study that will lead to your future career. Job interviews ask what you are qualified for. Salesclerks in a shopping mall might ask if they can help you. Questionnaires, people, and institutions, are always asking questions without getting to the core issue… What are you looking for?

Many people wander through life - browsing, sampling, and testing the water. When asked the magic question, most people can immediately come up with a list of things they DON’T want or are NOT looking for. These answers come from past hurt and disappointments. Many of us go through our entire life searching without knowing what we are looking for. Without a map, a guide, a list of wants and needs, we will never know what we are looking for. If we don’t know what we are looking for, we will never find it.

What are you looking for in a career, a lifestyle, and an income?

What are you looking for in a life partner, a family, and a future?

What are you looking for in retirement?

Instead of following a career path because it is what your parents did or what they expect you to do, visualize what you want in life. What are you looking for?

Instead of finding a partner through happenstance, you should be clear on what your definition of a perfect spouse or partner would be. What are you looking for?

Instead of assuming retirement means you are old or not of value, you should be clear on your own expectations of what you have left to accomplish and enjoy in the famous golden years. Decide what you are looking for without allowing the number of candles on a birthday cake to limit your vision.

We need to ask ourselves the right question – What am I looking for? Sure, there are non-negotiables that you will not settle for or allow into your life. But until you flip the mindset from what you don’t want to the positive side of what you do want you will never have a clear understanding of where you are going.

We all need to know what we are looking for. Until then we continue to wander.

Pennie's Life Lesson:

If you don’t know what we are looking for, you will never find it.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

