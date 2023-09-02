Have you ever run away? Run away from a place? Run away from a person or a relationship? Run away from a job?

I remember as a little girl being mad at my parents and wishing I could run away from home. As a teenager, I couldn’t wait to be done with school, and I just wanted to run away after graduation and not think about school again. I have had jobs I hated and situations I didn’t like and wished I could run away to something better. Some place better.

I call it the Goldilocks Syndrome—constantly thinking one bed is too hard, one is too soft and searching for the one that will be just right. Then when you think you have found it you expect everything to be perfect. After time passes you realize everything isn’t perfect, so you are convinced that the porridge is too hot, or too cold, so you begin your search again. You run away to something new.

When you run away you forget one thing—wherever you go you take you with you. Maybe it isn’t the place where you live, the job, or the relationship that is the problem. Maybe there is something in you that needs to be addressed. Moving to a new location, finding a new job, or starting a new relationship all have one thing in common—you are still searching for happiness and perfection that will be given to you from the outside. You run away from what isn’t perfect in the hope of finding perfection somewhere else.

You will never enjoy happiness if you always believe it is somewhere else. Before you run away, learn to have peace where you are. Learn to find happiness within you. Learn to be happy with yourself.

You forget that joy and happiness come from the simple things. And the simple things are the important things. You can find them everywhere. You don’t have to chase them. The smell of lilacs, the taste of a chocolate chip cookie, the sunrise, the night stars—these are everywhere. Find the good in people where you are now. They are right where you are. Stop looking for happiness in other places. Until you are grateful for what you have now, you will never have more.

Maybe you were planted somewhere for a reason. Maybe there are lessons you need to learn and experiences you need to have for you to grow. If you continually run away every time something isn’t just right, you will never learn the lessons. You will never grow.

You can’t run away but you can move towards something. There are times when a job promotion requires you to relocate. A long-distance relationship may become permanent, and you move to be with that person. You must know when it is the right time to say yes. When it is the right YES for you. Learn to tell the difference between the right time and just another race to run away from your perceived disappointment to your perceived perfection.

The right movement comes when you begin enjoying and being grateful for the simple things you have now. It comes from appreciating the experiences and the lessons in each moment. It comes from understanding that the porridge is not always going to be the perfect temperature but enjoying the flavor anyway.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Don’t run away every time you think life isn’t perfect. Take a good look at yourself. Remember, every time you run, you take YOU with you.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the books, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Create Joy and Happiness, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss,” and “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com