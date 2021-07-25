HUNT: What are your unanswered questions?

What questions do you have that you wish you had the answers to?
What questions do you have that will forever be unanswered?
Are there some you hope to have answered in the future?
What questions do you NOT want to know the answers to? Are you afraid to know the truth? Are they best left alone?
I have all these scenarios.
The ones that I may never learn the answers to are tangled with regret of never asking them when I had the opportunity. I will never know how my grandmother felt when her baby was stillborn or her grown son was taken in a truck accident. I will never be able to ask my dad what it felt like to win his high school track meets or if he got down on one knee when he proposed to my mom. When these questions began flooding my mind my grandparents and dad had already passed. In her last years, my mom’s dementia kept her from answering or she would answer with a creatively imagined story that was far from the truth. I regret not asking when the answers were crisp and available. So many questions will remain forever unanswered.
The ones I don’t want the answers to are tucked in a place I don’t visit often. I don’t want to know the exact day I will leave this Earth. I don’t want to know when my loved ones will leave. And I certainly don’t want or need to know how the departures will occur.
My biggest list may be the questions I hope to have answered in the future. Why are we here? What is our purpose? Why is there pain and suffering? Why do loved ones die young? Why isn’t happiness universally and equally experienced? Why are all the best-tasting foods bad for us and filled with calories? Why are we given such deep connections with dogs, but only allowed to have them for such a short time? Why do mosquitoes bite and cause such irritation? Why does time go so fast? Why do some people have luck and others seem to tumble in a circle of misfortune? Will peace ever be the natural order? Will the world ever be a community of mutual contentment?
I had this writing almost finished when I shared with my daughter and son-in-law what I was writing about. My daughter left the room, returning with a book they had just purchased for me titled, “My Mother’s Life- Mom I Want to Know Everything About You.” It is filled with 200 questions and the space to write the answer. I plan to answer every one of them. When they purchased the book, they had no idea I was writing on this topic. This is the serendipitous magic of life.
We can hope that there will come a time and space where all answers are given. But for now, ask the questions. And, if you are the one holding the answers share your truth with others who want or need to know. Don’t be responsible for leaving a trail of unanswered questions.
Pennie’s Life Lesson:
“Ask the questions when you have the opportunity. Don’t be responsible for leaving a trail of unanswered questions."
