HUNT: What are your unanswered questions?

The ones that I may never learn the answers to are tangled with regret of never asking them when I had the opportunity. I will never know how my grandmother felt when her baby was stillborn or her grown son was taken in a truck accident. I will never be able to ask my dad what it felt like to win his high school track meets or if he got down on one knee when he proposed to my mom. When these questions began flooding my mind my grandparents and dad had already passed. In her last years, my mom’s dementia kept her from answering or she would answer with a creatively imagined story that was far from the truth. I regret not asking when the answers were crisp and available. So many questions will remain forever unanswered.