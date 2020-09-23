HUNT: What do you do when the toilet overflows?

My mind did nothing except watch the movement of my hands. It had emptied to a space of quiet silence with no worries of deadlines or commitments. The valve remained OFF.

Suddenly it became very clear to me how easy it would be to complete all of my obligations. I had just been "Layering" myself in a dangerous way.

Instead of layering myself with the joy of what I was doing in the same loving way I layered the soil around the plants, I had been layering myself in a negative way... I wasn't being gentle, careful, or kind.

I was being self-demanding to the point of overwhelm. No wonder I felt blocked like the water was flooding over. In the process, instead of allowing my roots to stretch in the delightful enjoyment of these life opportunities I had tightened myself into a root bound knot with two options.

I could either continue to squeeze the grip around myself forever running in an effort to control

or

I could clear my mind, do nothing, and allow myself the time to relax into the joy of life.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~~ ~ ~~~

Pennie's Life Lesson: