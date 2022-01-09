HUNT: What is your perception of perfection

Recently it was pointed out to me that I am not 28 anymore. This message came in two ways. One from my body as I bent over during a Yoga pose and thought to myself, “Whose knees are those?”

Later, as I was questioning out loud how my knees have changed, a friend pointed out that my age number no longer begins with a 2.

When did that happen? For that matter, how did I rush through 3, 4, and 5? My friend’s point was, why would I expect to have 28-year-old knees when I wasn’t 28 anymore. She added that I should stop being critical and accept myself and my body for the beauty it holds, even if my number now begins with a 5…ok 6.

Whoa! That set off some major pondering in my head. Accept myself? Accept myself?

The first thing I had to do was contemplate what my perception of me at this age and space in my life should be. What was I willing to accept?

I will admit to being someone who over the years has had a difficult time with the perception of perfection. I have been the overachiever who wanted to be perfect.

The perfect daughter.

The perfect mom.

The perfect wife.

The perfect friend.

All my life I have held a perception of what my perfect weight should be, what I should and shouldn't eat, how much I should work out, what I should be doing for others… the list could go on and on.

Take a minute and visualize the Perception of Perfection you hold for yourself.

Do you have it? If you are like me it is an over-exaggerated, unattainable Perception of Perfection fueled by our own self-talk and the world we live in. The media tells us minute-by-minute how we should look, dress, and feel. We buy into this and continually believe we are not good enough. Is this realistic?

My pondering has brought me to a place of honesty with myself. I have eased up on my expectation of being the perfect anything. What I have come to realize is that we are who we are and that is enough and in our own way we are all perfect. Does that mean we can’t improve? No. Life is a continuum of self-improvement. The lessons we learn in the process is the reason we are in this life. It is the continual self-doubt, self-criticism, and self-shaming that sets us up for failure and unhappiness.

My new mantra is this: Pennie’s Perception of Perfection = Honesty, Health, and Happiness. I may not be the same size I was and have the stamina I had at 28, but I look and feel pretty good. I am healthy and I love my life. And guess what? My age number does start with 5… ok, 6 (dang it) and those are my knees.

Now take out your paper and pen and write the Perception of Perfection that fits you.

Pennie's Life Lesson:“Our personal Perception of Perfection should be based on Honesty, Health, and Happiness.”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

