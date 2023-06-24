I got a new pair of shoes. They are red, fun, and spunky. I texted a photo of them to my grandkids to see what they would say. The texts came back… “so cute,” “Oooo I like them,” and “very drip.” I had to look that one up.

According to the new slang, if you have the drip, it means you have swagger, especially in how you look. You're hot. You're cool. You're on point. You've got the sauce.

Success! I am cool in the eyes of my grandchildren. I have stood in a lot of shoes in my life, but this is the first time I have been successful at having the sauce.

What is your definition of success? It is different for everyone and changes depending on what stage of life you are in. When I was a student success equaled graduation. As a young mother, I was satisfied if my children were healthy, well cared for, and happy. I was a successful mom. As they grew I went back to school for another graduation and reached for the success of a career. Bigger positions and bigger promotions were always the bells I stretched to ring. Along with that came bigger paychecks, bigger homes, nicer cars, and big vacations. Success! Success! Success!

Now I enjoy accolades when my writing touches people. An email from a reader is a heartwarming success — no bell ringing is needed. And when my grandchildren think I am the coolest grandma they know, that may be the biggest heart burster of success I have had.

You see, I realize success is ours to name. It all depends on what shoes you are standing in. Maybe you don’t want to always have on those climbing shoes as you step up the ladder. Maybe you don’t want to be the boss. Maybe you feel totally content and successful as an important cog in the wheel of the company. Maybe you are standing in the leader's shoes of a company, but you won’t feel successful until you have your own company.

Maybe your dream life is to travel the country in a small motor home and make enough money to buy a burger and put gas in your tank. No house, no big paycheck, no fancy cars, but standing in your shoes you feel successful. Ring the bell!

There is nothing wrong with reaching for more. There is nothing wrong with being happy where you are. You name what success is to you. You decide what makes you happy and content. It isn’t anyone’s business to judge your definition of success by their interpretation of success. They don’t stand in your shoes.

As for me, I have been on top of the ladder, and I have been a happy cog. I’ve had homes that range from big to small. But today, where I stand now, I am happily wearing my fun, red, spunky shoes. I feel my swagger. I think I look hot and feel cool. I am the drip and have the sauce. And I have never felt more successful in my life!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Success is personal. Only you can label what your success should be. Be happy standing in your own shoes.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com