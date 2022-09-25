HUNT: What's good about you?

We have all been taught to critique, compare, and judge each other and ourselves.

When we have a baby, they immediately experience being weighed and measured. Every checkup is a comparison of where the child is landing on the percentile chart of expected growth. School is based on grades and the curve of classroom and grade expectations of learning.

Marketing creates an environment where we judge ourselves against the models comparing body size and shape. We critique our wardrobe and style. Are we cool? Are we hip? Are we up to date?

At times it becomes difficult to like ourselves, our environment or our lifestyle. Our inner voice is always telling us we need to change. To grow. To be better. To keep up!

What if we turned that around? What if we had been taught to admire, acknowledge, and accept ourselves and each other? After all, if you don’t like yourself, how can you expect anyone else to?

When we stand in front of a mirror we naturally zoom in on our flaws. We look at ourselves and see what we don’t like. We are harsher on ourselves than we are on anyone else.

I hate the circles under my eyes and the wrinkles that are appearing. I’d like to be taller and thinner.

Try this… stand in front of a mirror and look for what is good about you. What do you love about YOU? At first, we see the physical.

I love my green eyes and auburn hair. My hands remind me of my grandmother. My smile makes me happy.

The longer you stare at yourself the deeper you will look and the more you will see.

I am blessed to be alive. I am blessed with a strong and capable body. I am blessed with a caring heart.

Continue to look deeply saying out loud what is good about you, what you are blessed with, and what you appreciate and admire about yourself, your environment and your lifestyle.

I am blessed to have an amazing family. I am blessed to love and be loved. I am blessed to have a home to live in and a car for transportation. I am blessed to have clothes to wear and food to eat.

This is an exercise that will feel uncomfortable. You may need to repeat it until it becomes natural. When you feel down or insecure repeat it. When you feel sorry for yourself, ask the mirror what is good about you, your life and the situation you are in. It is hard to feel down when your list of blessings keeps adding up.

You will create a foundation of love and appreciation for yourself that cannot be shaken by the opinion and critiquing of your inner voice or others. You will be confident in yourself, your environment, and your lifestyle. You can still grow and be better, but that desire will no longer be based on fear, the need to be cool, fit in or keep up. It will come from a place of wanting to be the best version of you. The you that already has so many qualities to love and admire.

Pennie's Life Lesson: “When you feel sorry for yourself, ask what is good about you, your life and the situation you are in. It is hard to feel down when your list of blessings keeps adding up.”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com