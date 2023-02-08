Here we are knee-deep in the year 2023 and tiptoeing into the month of love. It is interesting that because of one little day filled with flowers, chocolates and mushy greeting cards, we think of February as the month of love. But what does love have to do with it?

Should we really allow love to take over one full day, let alone an entire month? Well, my answer to that question is No. I believe love should take over every day of every month of every year of our lives!

You see, I believe we are here to do three things. Learn. Teach. And Love. It’s that easy. We are here to learn the lessons we need to learn, teach the lessons we need to teach and love and be loved. When we are done learning, teaching, loving and being loved we leave. How much simpler could it be?

I also believe that love is the most important of the three things we are here to do. There is a reason my tagline is, Love Your Life -- No Matter What! It is because no matter what is happening in your life or the world you need to be grounded in love.

Let’s doodle for a minute. Draw a circle. Put a little stick person in the center – that is you. Begin surrounding your stick figure with the names of people, places and things you love. Add the people who love you. Be creative. You could put them all in bubbles surrounding you or connect them with lines to your heart. Color them. Paint them. Use real photos and glue them on a tag board. Can you imagine the masterpiece you could create?

When you are done, look at it. Really look at it. What is missing? NOTHING. You see, everything you need, want and have is connected to you through love. That little stick person is a happy little soul. Now be grateful for everyone in the masterpiece you just created, whether it is a doodle or a work of art. Feel the gratitude right to the center of that little stick person’s heart.

A funny thing happens. Being grateful leads to more love. The more you love, the more love you receive. Love becomes the answer to every question! Every problem. Every concern in your life. But it doesn’t stop there. When you are grounded in love, you begin learning lessons about love and how to love more. Then you begin teaching these lessons. I am sure by now you see how the circle completes itself. Remember why I believe we are here…To learn, to teach and to love.

Being here in this body, on this Earth, and at this time is a privilege. Be humbled by the magnitude of it. Do not take anything for granted. Be grateful for every moment, every breath, every experience, and every lesson learned. Sharing love leads to a space of gratitude and being grateful leads to living in a space of love.

The basis for all of life’s lessons is LOVE! Life begins and ends with love. Love yourself. Love others. Love animals. Love nature. Love your heart out every day of your life! Love your life—NO MATTER WHAT!

And so, I end where I began…What’s love got to do with it?

EVERYTHING!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: A life of gratitude, joy, and happiness is created by love.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com