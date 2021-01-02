HUNT: When it comes to love, anything will help

I turned the corner to head home after doing my weekly errands. I noticed at the streetlight ahead there was a man holding his cardboard sign that read,

“Anything will help.”

Pulling up next to him I rolled down my window and handed him one of my coffee shop gift cards that I carry just for occasions like this. I explained to him where the coffee shop was and that he could get something hot to drink and eat on this cold day.

After he said, “Thank YOU” for the third time, our eyes met and I believe in that second he felt love. In that moment I felt love. I felt the love being returned from him and I also felt love for myself for showing kindness.

Love works that way.

If we don’t see love, we can’t be love. In the moment he looked at me he understood that the gift card held more than a cup of coffee and a sandwich, it held love.

When he looked in my eyes and saw love, he mirrored the love back to me filling me up with love from him and magnifying the love I hold inside of myself. Once we see love, we can be love.

How many times do we have the opportunity to show love for others to see?

The answer is constantly!