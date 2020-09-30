HUNT: When was the last time you made a new friend?

During this crazy time in our world have your friendships changed? It is hard to stay connected when we have spent so much time in isolation and social separation. Viewpoints on life and world events may differ under normal circumstances, but now these differences may hold a stronger ability to strain friendships. Add these factors to the list of what changes friendships through the years and the ability to keep a strong bond is even more difficult.
When I was a child, my friendships were created by walking together to school, sitting next to each other in the cafeteria, and being chosen for the kickball team at recess.
Later in my life, I remember having coffee with my friends as our babies played nearby and I wouldn’t think of going a day without talking to my friend on the phone.
I made friends sitting next to other mom’s as our children played soccer and baseball. I have had coworkers that became close confidants and soul connections.
Now in our fast-paced world do we know what having a close friend is? Do we confuse friendship with acquaintance? Is friendship defined by a blue thumbs up on social media? Do these cartoon thumbs really represent a person that touches our heart or are many of them there for self-acknowledgment – the more the better.
I asked a progression of ages, “What is your definition of a Friend?”
A 6- year old answered, “They are nice, funny.”
A 9-year-old responded with, “They are nice and they like who you are, not for how you look but for who you are.”
A 12-year-old reacted with, “Best pal, your forever buddy, someone who will be there if times get tough.”
Another 12-year-old replied, “Friendship is a bond that can’t easily be broken. Friends know what you’re going to say/do before you do it. They know what you are feeling.”
A 17-year-old quickly reacted with, “Friends are people that are loyal to each other.”
A 47-year-old answered, “Friends are people who make your problems their problems so you don’t have to go through it alone.”
A 69-year-old said, “Someone I am always there for and they are always there for me.”
An 86-year-old said thoughtfully, “I tend to like people I have always been friends with. If you live to be old and can count your friends on the fingers of one hand- great! If you have more, that’s a bonus!”
An 87-year-old answered, “Somebody that you can rely on to ask personal questions and she won’t tell anyone else and you do things together.”
I would agree with all these definitions. My definition would be, “someone that I hold mutual support, encouragement and trust with. Someone I can laugh with and cry with. Someone, the first one, I would call at 2 AM to tell good news or bad.”
Friendship morphs, grows, stagnates, or disintegrates during different stages and circumstances in life. There are many reasons for the ebb and flow, closeness or detachment of a friendship.
Location plays a huge role. As a child moving across town changes the dynamic of friendship. For me, growing up in a military family, moves across the country plunked me into new schools and new populations. I learned how to make friends on the playground or stand alone.
Divorce will create a situation of dividing property, belongings and yes, friends.
As we age, death and illness become a reality of life. Friends may pass away or become physically or mentally unable to participate in a friendship.
I have lived many places and I have had many friendships. Some are lasting like my oldest friend in life – shout out to Kristi. Some have faded due to relocation. Some have been shattered from broken trust. Some have been lost through division of divorce and separation of death.
I wonder if, as our friend circle shrinks, should we be trying to make new friends? Or is my small inner circle of trusted friends enough?
No matter where you are in this cycle of life, or what your definition of a friend is, my hope for you is that you have at least one.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Pennie’s Life Lesson
“When you find a friend hold them close to your heart. A true friendship should be valued and honored.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
