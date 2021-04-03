HUNT: Where do you spend your time?

If I asked you where you spend your time what would your answer be? Many of us have calendars, schedules, and agendas where we plan what we will spend our time on. How much thought do we give to where we spend our time? I don’t mean geographic locations or vacation spots. I mean, where are you spending your time – in the past, the present, or the future?

We have all experienced being with someone who isn’t in the present moment. We have had conversations with people who are looking around the room in hopes of seeing or talking to someone else. They don’t hear the conversation or engage in the meaning of your words because they are too busy thinking of what might happen next.

We may know someone who is stuck spending time in the past. They relive regrets, what-ifs, and lost opportunities to the point of missing the beauty of the current life they could be enjoying.

Maybe we see ourselves in one of those scenarios.

Some of this depends on age and life experiences. If you are young you may naturally spend time looking ahead to plan a future, a family, and your retirement. If you are mature, you may naturally be spending time reliving memories of loved ones you have lost and experiences you have had.