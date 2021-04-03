HUNT: Where do you spend your time?

If I asked you where you spend your time what would your answer be? Many of us have calendars, schedules, and agendas where we plan what we will spend our time on. How much thought do we give to where we spend our time? I don’t mean geographic locations or vacation spots. I mean, where are you spending your time – in the past, the present, or the future?
We have all experienced being with someone who isn’t in the present moment. We have had conversations with people who are looking around the room in hopes of seeing or talking to someone else. They don’t hear the conversation or engage in the meaning of your words because they are too busy thinking of what might happen next.
We may know someone who is stuck spending time in the past. They relive regrets, what-ifs, and lost opportunities to the point of missing the beauty of the current life they could be enjoying.
Maybe we see ourselves in one of those scenarios.
Some of this depends on age and life experiences. If you are young you may naturally spend time looking ahead to plan a future, a family, and your retirement. If you are mature, you may naturally be spending time reliving memories of loved ones you have lost and experiences you have had.
A problem arises when living in the past or future is a barrier to living in the present. We can be so obsessed with work, saving money, or planning for retirement that we miss our children growing up. We can be so encased in the sadness or grief of the past that we cannot feel the joy, happiness, and freshness of the life we are experiencing now.
At any age you can, as they say, Be Here Now! You can pay attention to the moment you are in. You can truly hear the words being spoken to you. You can clearly see the sky, the sunrise, and the sunset. You can take a moment to taste the bite of food in your mouth. You can intimately feel the hand you are holding. You can deeply breathe the breath as it enters and exits your body. You really can spend your time in the present moment.
We cannot change the past, but we can appreciate the lessons we have learned and use them to have a fuller and more complete life now. Life is not predictable. We cannot know how many years we will be here. Planning your education path or creating a retirement plan is a responsible action but obsessing about what your future holds is time wasted on unnecessary worry.
Without the ability to alter the past and no guarantee of a future, the only certainty we have is the present moment.
Where will you spend your time?
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Don’t spend so much of your time reliving the past or daydreaming about the future that you miss the gift of life you are living in this moment.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com