HUNT: Who taught you how to smile?

I’m a natural smiler. I smile all the time.

Some people don’t.

At 6’5” my husband’s size is intimidating. His natural serious expression adds to this intimidating appearance and can unintentionally make him appear angry, annoyed or uninterested. Recently, when I was encouraging him to SMILE, he responded with,

“I am smiling on the inside. No one ever taught me how to smile on the outside.”

As babies, we are taught to walk by repeatedly being stood in front of open arms and encouraged to move our feet in clumsy toddler fashion until we move across the room. If we don’t succeed, we feel and are reinforced that it “feels better” to walk than to fall.

Were you taught to smile in the same way? Were you taught how to raise the corners of your mouth to form one smile after another like putting one foot in front of the other to walk?

We aren’t taught that even the slightest lift of the corners of our mouths lessens the creases in our foreheads, removes the heaviness on our face, and allows our eyes to sparkle.

We aren’t taught that a smile is a gift we give ourselves and the easiest gift to give to others. It is almost guaranteed that if you give one you will receive one in return.

We aren’t taught that smiles have the power to change someone’s day, to lift a heart and to share love in a spontaneous way.

We aren’t taught that a pleasant resting face with the hint of a smile creates a welcoming persona when others see you.

We aren’t taught that a full-out smile when you meet people makes them feel important and ‘seen.”

We aren’t taught that a smile opens doors, opens opportunities and opens hearts.”

We aren’t taught that it “feels better” to smile.

I am giving you the SMILE CHALLENGE. For one week practice smiling like you do any other health routine like exercise, brushing your teeth or sleeping. Three times a day stand in front of a mirror and lift the corners of your mouth. At first, you may have to use your two index fingers to push those corners up, but I promise you they WILL move!

Try variations of how you smile. A pleasant grin. A happy beam. A full-out show-all-your-teeth smile. Then throughout the day let yourself smile. Smile at strangers as you pass them. Smile at the sunshine. Smile to and for yourself when you are alone.

It just Feels Better to smile!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: A smile opens doors, opens opportunities and opens hearts.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

