Ideological fortresses are a threat to democracy

It seems that threats to our democracy arrive every other generation. Now, in 2020, we are facing yet another threat. This threat is not because there are differences of opinion on the usefulness of trade wars, whether the current changes in our climate are human caused, or even purported disregard of our hallowed constitution. Rather, our democracy is endangered because our elected officials at almost all levels of government have become so polarized that they spend their time and energy launching vitriolic diatribes against each other instead of finding bipartisan compromises that address the people’s pressing issues. They can do this because we, the citizens of this country, have entrenched ourselves into two tribal camps, Fort R and Fort D, and we have surrounded our ideological fortresses with alligator-filled moats of emotion that effectively fend off logic that would expose inconsistencies in our beliefs and keep out information and objective evidence that would reveal the flaws in our belief systems.