Intangible benefits of truly local shopping

Secondly, shopping local allows you a greater opportunity to benefit from local expertise in certain areas you wouldn’t experience when shopping on Amazon. An example might be informational things or the ability to actually try on a piece of clothing. It can also lead to finding other unique and locally made items you may not have found while shopping online or out of town. Those are pieces of information you forgo when not shopping locally.

Thirdly, when you shop at locally owned businesses, you are also casting a vote for the American dream. You are voting with your pocketbook and saying you believe in your community. You want to see it flourish. There are many pathways for entrepreneurs to flourish, one of the most effective ways is for them to be pushed upward is by their community supporting their locally owned businesses. Your dollars spent locally are in a true sense, investing in enhanced local entrepreneurship, which then results in real economic growth.