Is COVID-19 a legal defense?

What are these contract-written “events” which will excuse a party from completing a contact? There are as many possible act of God events as man can devise in his mischievous little mind. An act of God event is simply whatever the agreed upon contract says it is. This is man-made law. Here is an example of an actual act of God term in a contract: “The term ‘force majeure’ shall be Acts of God, strikes, lockouts, or other industrial disturbances, acts of the public enemy, wars, blockades, riots, epidemics, lightning, earthquakes, explosions, accidents or repairs to machinery or pipes, delays of carriers, inability to obtain materials or rights of way on reasonable terms, acts of public authorities, or any other causes. . . not within the control of the [contracting party] and which by the exercise of due diligence [the contracting party] is unable to overcome.” Looking at this long contract clause, I will provide the reader with a few comments. First, it is written by someone rushing a bunch of ideas into a single clause. It is too broad and shot-gunny. The clause is not clearly understandable and needs focus. And this contract clause was written by a lawyer who has not thought about or experienced a tornado, flood or a debilitating blizzard.