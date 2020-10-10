Issues with Rapid City Boarding School and west side lands

The children’s stories lived on in their families’ memories. Nearly a decade ago, a group of elders asked us to “find the graves.” We did. We also uncovered a startling story that shaped the Rapid City we know today.

In the late 1940s, Rapid City was booming. By then, the Boarding School had become the Indian tuberculosis clinic known as “Sioux San.” Local leaders lobbied for the land and in 1948 Congress passed a special law making most of the former Boarding School land available to different entities.

Under that law, the City of Rapid City, the Rapid City School Board, and the South Dakota National Guard could all receive land for free. But it had to be used for municipal, educational, or National Guard purposes, respectively, or the property would revert to the Department of the Interior (DOI).

Churches could buy land at fair market value. Over the years, nine churches acquired 13 parcels of prime West Side property at a low cost. Several sold the property to developers at significant profit.

Another eligible group was “Needy Indians”—a term of art for disadvantaged Native Americans living in Rapid City at the time. Despite repeated requests over many decades, the Native community did not receive any of the original 1,200 acres.