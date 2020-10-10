Issues with Rapid City Boarding School and west side lands

On Monday we shared an important story about the Rapid City Indian Boarding School and west side lands with the Rapid City Council. With Native American Day approaching, we wanted to share this critical piece of Rapid City’s history.
In 1898, the federal government purchased more than 1,200 acres of land on what is now the west side. The property extended from Mountain View Road to Canyon Lake Park and was for the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. Like others across the country, this school aimed to assimilate Native American children by forcing them to reject their Indigenous languages and traditions. Most of the children at the Rapid City school came from the Pine Ridge, Rosebud, and Cheyenne River Reservations. Many of Rapid’s Native families are descendants of these students.
Native families traveled to Rapid City to be near their children and lived along Rapid Creek, a place where Indigenous peoples had camped for thousands of years. More families moved to Rapid City, brought by World War II, federal policies, and the search for employment. They, too, camped at the creek at what is now “Founder’s Park.” The encampment came to be known as “Osh Kosh Camp,” or simply, “Indian Camp.”
At the Boarding School, manual labor, disease, and abuse led to high mortality. In some cases, officials never informed parents that their children had died. Many were buried in unmarked graves, right here in Rapid City.
The children’s stories lived on in their families’ memories. Nearly a decade ago, a group of elders asked us to “find the graves.” We did. We also uncovered a startling story that shaped the Rapid City we know today.
In the late 1940s, Rapid City was booming. By then, the Boarding School had become the Indian tuberculosis clinic known as “Sioux San.” Local leaders lobbied for the land and in 1948 Congress passed a special law making most of the former Boarding School land available to different entities.
Under that law, the City of Rapid City, the Rapid City School Board, and the South Dakota National Guard could all receive land for free. But it had to be used for municipal, educational, or National Guard purposes, respectively, or the property would revert to the Department of the Interior (DOI).
Churches could buy land at fair market value. Over the years, nine churches acquired 13 parcels of prime West Side property at a low cost. Several sold the property to developers at significant profit.
Another eligible group was “Needy Indians”—a term of art for disadvantaged Native Americans living in Rapid City at the time. Despite repeated requests over many decades, the Native community did not receive any of the original 1,200 acres.
Then, in 1952, in an effort to solve Rapid City’s Osh Kosh Camp “Indian Problem” —without allowing housing for Native residents in West Rapid City as requested by the community— city leaders engineered an intricate plan. The city sold a parcel of its Boarding School land to the School Board for $15,000 and gave the proceeds to a committee of mayoral appointees. This sale was not authorized by the 1948 Act. The School Board built West Middle School on that plot.
The committee then used the money to purchase 20 acres two miles north of town, called the “Sioux Addition,” and forcibly relocated Osh Kosh residents there. Families sent to Sioux Addition went some 15 years without water or sewer. In 1969, Lakota Homes was established next to Sioux Addition.
Today, the Native community continues to be segregated on the north side due to these early policy decisions These neighborhoods also experience disproportionate levels of socioeconomic disadvantage.
Of the original 1,200 acres outlined in the 1948 Act, at least four parcels have irregular ownership histories. One of them is West Middle School, which although used for “educational purposes,” was originally gifted to the City, not the School Board. The other three are on land either gifted to the City for the creation of Sioux Park or to the School Board for a maintenance facility. They are currently occupied by the Canyon Lake Senior/Activities Center, Monument Health-Behavioral Health Center, and Clarkson Health Care-Westhills Village.
In 2017, the DOI sent a letter to the City and the School Board confirming that the three City and School District parcels noted above are no longer being used for “municipal” or “educational” purposes. The current occupants do not want the parcels to revert to the DOI. The only alternative under the law is a land exchange for “needy Indians.” Thus, the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project and the Native community seek to work with the city and school district to find a creative solution that corrects these irregularities. Together we can help improve Rapid City for everyone.
