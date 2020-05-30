× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few short months ago I never thought that masks would be a hot new wardrobe accessory.

I never thought I would be making them.

But, here we are.

It began with just one. I was only going to make one mask so my husband would be safe when he did his quick runs to the grocery store. After looking through many online patterns and watching a few YouTube videos, I chose the one I would make.

My first attempt was created from an old sheet. According to some articles, sheets with a high thread count work well for keeping germs away from your face. After cutting, pinning, pressing, and sewing, I tucked a tissue in the secret pocket for an extra layer of filtration as suggested.

I was proud when I presented my husband with the finished product. He was impressed too until he tried it on. It did not quite cover his face and the elastic straps were a bit too short. But it fit me perfectly, so the cream-colored prototype became mine.

I cut the next one from red polka dot cotton fabric - a little larger, man-sized. This time I tucked a coffee filter in the secret pocket. It fit him perfectly. He even liked the color.