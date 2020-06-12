It takes a committed community

Where does this leave this community. It certainly leaves a big void in the dining scene. It siphons off yet more money that will leave the community to some corporate chain headquarters in a distant city or state. In the case of this single restaurant, over time, it takes millions of dollars out of circulation that would otherwise be circulating throughout the community generating sales tax revenue. This also reduces the choices of the consumers as they are slowly funneled towards out of town establishments that are becoming more and more pervasive throughout smaller communities.

What can communities do to avoid this situation repeating itself around the country time and time again? The solutions aren’t that difficult. We all need to take a bigger interest in our locally owned business establishments. We need to be more pro-active and not only frequent them more often, but also provide constructive suggestions on how they can better serve or meet the demands of their customer base. Likewise, locally owned businesses need to be in tune to their consumer demands and do their best to not only understand them but strive to meet those demands. That means change is the name of the game if you are in business.