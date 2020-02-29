JENSEN: Cracker Barrels a staple of local politics

HCR6006 states:

WHEREAS, the members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation and the members of the South Dakota Legislature have much in common; they both work for the people of South Dakota, they both are participants in the legislative branch of government, and they share the goal of wanting to do what is right for the people of this state; and

WHEREAS, the start of a new year is the perfect time for the members of the state congressional delegation to come before the Legislature to apprise legislators on recent federal legislation and other relevant federal issues and actions, to learn from the legislators the issues that are confronting them in the new year, and to focus on other areas of common concern and interest; and

WHEREAS, while the members of the legislature have always appreciated the visits that members of the state congressional delegation have made to Pierre in prior years, they would appreciate even more an opportunity to spend additional time together to allow for more in-depth discussions, a question and answer period, and simply to allow for more dialogue on the issues of the day: