JENSEN: Cracker Barrels a staple of local politics

Cracker Barrels are a staple of South Dakota politics. Monday morning the Senate State Affairs committee will hear House Concurrent Resolution 6006. It would encourage our federal legislators to participate in a joint session of the House and Senate during the slow first week of session. During that week we hear from the Governor on the State of the Budget; from the the Chief Justice on the state of the Judiciary; from tribal leaders on the state of the Tribes, why not hear from our federal legislators on the state of the federal government?
Prior to the 17th amendment to the US Constitution (passed in 1912) South Dakota’s U.S. senators were elected by the people’s representatives in the state senate. They came back to South Dakota where they were held accountable by the legislature.
Arguments that have been given against this idea are as follows:
(1) The democrats will take advantage of this and create mischief. Response: There are often activists at our Cracker Barrels in Rapid City who voice their differences of opinion with our statements.... we survive.
(2) They’ll be on TV . Response: We’re on TV at School of Mines.
You have free articles remaining.
(3) They already come to the Republican caucus on the House and Senate side and talk to us. Response: They only come for 10 minutes or so, talk and field a couple of questions. Imagine, if we as legislators went to a Crackerbarrel and spoke for just a few minutes, took a couple of questions and left, and only addressed Republicans.
HCR6006 states:
WHEREAS, the members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation and the members of the South Dakota Legislature have much in common; they both work for the people of South Dakota, they both are participants in the legislative branch of government, and they share the goal of wanting to do what is right for the people of this state; and
WHEREAS, the start of a new year is the perfect time for the members of the state congressional delegation to come before the Legislature to apprise legislators on recent federal legislation and other relevant federal issues and actions, to learn from the legislators the issues that are confronting them in the new year, and to focus on other areas of common concern and interest; and
WHEREAS, while the members of the legislature have always appreciated the visits that members of the state congressional delegation have made to Pierre in prior years, they would appreciate even more an opportunity to spend additional time together to allow for more in-depth discussions, a question and answer period, and simply to allow for more dialogue on the issues of the day:
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the House of Representatives of the Ninety-Fifth Legislature of the State of South Dakota, the Senate concurring therein, that the members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation are hereby requested to appear annually each January before a joint session of the Legislature to provide information, to answer questions, and to participate in discussions with the full membership of the Legislature.
Let your state legislators on the State Affairs Committee know that you support this effort at transparency and accountability.