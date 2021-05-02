Jensen: The power of travel

If 2020, the year of the COVID-19 Pandemic, taught the world, country, state, and city anything it was THE POWER OF TRAVEL! When we were told to stay home and away from others as much as possible, the travel industry took a huge hit. Airplanes, motor coaches, individual leisure travelers, meetings and conventions all halted. The silence was deafening!
Luckily, Rapid City and the Black Hills have been known forever as great places to “get away from the crowds,” to isolate, and visitors took advantage of those opportunities. Hiking, biking, rock climbing, fishing, exploring, and camping kept many in our hosting industry able to keep their doors open. Our local industry welcomed visitors while maintaining a reputation of responsible safety measures.
Now, in 2021, more than ever, there is a yearning to travel; to go back to the way things were. In Rapid City, that means getting BACK TO BIG THINGS® and enjoying all those small moments that make lasting memories.
As we celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week beginning May 2nd, we plan to bring members of the visitor industry and community at large together to acknowledge how very important our industry is to Rapid City and South Dakota! We will be giving our annual awards – the Black Hills Hero Award, the Extra Mile Award and the Frontline Worker of the Year Award – at our Travel Rally Day Breakfast on May 4th at The Monument in LaCroix Hall. The SD Department of Tourism will sponsor a Customer Service Seminar immediately following the awards. Black Hills & Badlands Association will host an Agency & Attraction Summit and end the day with their annual Literature Swap! Most importantly, our visitor industry friends will finally get to see each other face to face after a year of only zooming! We can’t wait!
All week we will be celebrating the “Faces of Travel”, highlighting individuals throughout the community who have positively impacted the tourism economy. Our Visit Rapid City Team will be out distributing visitor materials and communicating with business owners about the importance of our industry.
So, get ready, Rapid City!
Company is coming! Let’s lay out the red carpet like never before, because we now understand exactly how powerful travel is! Our economy and future depend on it! Help Visit Rapid City do big things!