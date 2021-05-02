Jensen: The power of travel

If 2020, the year of the COVID-19 Pandemic, taught the world, country, state, and city anything it was THE POWER OF TRAVEL! When we were told to stay home and away from others as much as possible, the travel industry took a huge hit. Airplanes, motor coaches, individual leisure travelers, meetings and conventions all halted. The silence was deafening!

Luckily, Rapid City and the Black Hills have been known forever as great places to “get away from the crowds,” to isolate, and visitors took advantage of those opportunities. Hiking, biking, rock climbing, fishing, exploring, and camping kept many in our hosting industry able to keep their doors open. Our local industry welcomed visitors while maintaining a reputation of responsible safety measures.

Now, in 2021, more than ever, there is a yearning to travel; to go back to the way things were. In Rapid City, that means getting BACK TO BIG THINGS® and enjoying all those small moments that make lasting memories.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}