JENSEN: Time to end property taxes for people over 70

Does your home ever truly become your home?

If you experience a catastrophic health emergency in your family and find yourself unable to pay the ever increasing property taxes on the home you have finally paid off or have paid on for twenty years, you may be at risk of losing your home.

That’s why I’m bringing legislation that will protect our most vulnerable from losing their home by eliminating property tax completely for South Dakotans that are 70 years or older who make less than $50,000 per year and who have paid South Dakota property taxes for at least 25 years on property with a home value less than $500,000.

My other priorities this legislative session include protecting school children from indoctrination and bullying while ensuring they receive a top-quality education and protecting individuals from businesses that might attempt to infringe on our 2nd Amendment Rights.

I’m also focusing on keeping families together who have loved ones in assisted living and other long-term care facilities. During this pandemic, many families have personally experienced the devastation resulting from our most helpless loved ones being isolated from family and most importantly, their advocates. We must fight to ensure this tragedy never happens again, and I’m working on legislation to tighten up HB1139 that passed in 2021 which provides transparency for families and their loved ones regarding visitation policies.

If you wish to testify on any of these bills, please let me know at Phil.Jensen@sdlegislature.gov or call me at 605 209 7404. You may write a letter, email, testify online, by phone or in person. These bills do not have a number yet, but will soon be available at www.sdlegislature.gov

Phil Jensen is a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives from District 33.

