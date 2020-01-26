JOHNSON: Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

At the end of this month, the 62nd annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo will be taking place in Rapid City. An estimated 331,000 people from all over the country will descend on Western South Dakota, making it the second largest annual event in South Dakota.

It all started when members of the Rapid City Chamber Ag Committee hatched an idea to bring the rural lifestyle to the Rapid City community. They had the foresight to realize that as more and more people migrated to the bigger cities, the way of life in rural America could be lost, so they set forth a plan to preserve their Western heritage. Here we are sixty-two years later enjoying stock shows all over the state.

The first “winter show”, as it was called then, was small and showcased only three different breeds of cattle. Today it showcases some of the best cattle from almost every breed raised right here in South Dakota. The event continued to grow and evolve into what we know today, the Black Hills Stock Show. There is something for all to be found at this winter event including horse and livestock sales, over 300 vendors, entertainment, and art shows.

